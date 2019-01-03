LCCC Again Delivers Christmas Blessings To Local Seniors

January 3, 2019

A local charity once again continued its Christmas tradition of delivering gifts to low income senior citizens around the area.



Livingston County Catholic Charities completed its annual Christmas Blessings project last month. Under the direction of Director of Senior Services Suzi Snyder, the team worked with many individuals, schools, churches, and businesses to hold food drives, paper drives, and Christmas gift drives, and more. As a result, the group of over 50 volunteers delivered dozens of boxes that served 146 seniors.



Qualified recipients were either homebound or live at or below 150% of the national poverty level. They were also each assisted through one of LCCC’s senior service programs or were referred through one of their community partners.



Christmas Blessings began in 1988 as the brainchild of retired Senior Services Director Darlene Fraley and a local farmer who had 300 pounds of potatoes that he needed cleared out storage. (JK)