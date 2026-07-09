Local Businesses Keeping Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Minors
July 9, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Local businesses again excelled when it came to not selling alcohol to minors.
The Livingston County Community Alliance, in conjunction with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, has been conducting alcohol compliance checks to enforce liquor law sales in Livingston County.
Since June 2026, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has visited 124 retailers throughout the county. Out of those visited, 118 people refused to sell to the underage purchasers. That is a compliance rate of 95%.
In 2025, the compliance rate was 93%.
The Alliance said “We would like to congratulate the following businesses. We believe that with the help of local businesses refusing to sell alcohol to underage people, the Livingston County community can avoid the problems that come with underage drinking. Selling alcohol is a legitimate business that plays a vital role in our community. This privilege has specific responsibilities attached to it. We thank each of you for fulfilling those responsibilities and look forward to your continued support in the future”.
Brighton
Canopy Lounge – 204 E. St. Paul St
Canopy Bottle and Gourmet Shoppe – 204 E. St. Paul St
Sushi Zen – 114 W. Grand River
Sidecar Slider Bar – 120 W. Main St
Town to Trail Outfitters – 312 W. Main St
Brighton Bar and Grill – 402 W. Main St
Culture Beer and Cheese – 415 W. Main St
Bourbons – 440 W. Main St
Brewery Becker – 500 W. Main St
Stillwater – 503 W. Grand River
Express Stop Sunoco – 602 W. Grand River
Four Circles Brewing – 709 W. Grand River
Red Robin – 8522 W. Grand River
El Toro – 101 Brookside Lane
Aldi Store #49 – 8385 W. Grand River
Chili’s – 8071 Challis Rd
Target Store #0922 – 8043 Challis Rd
Brighton Pickleball Club – 8125 Movie Dr
MJR Brighton – 8200 Murphy Dr
Woodland Party Store – 8064 Grand River
Busch’s – 9870 E. Grand River
Kroger Store #638 – 9968 E. Grand River
Grand Party Store – 5760 Whitmore Lake
CVS – 5757 Whitmore Lake
Tee Bone’z Tavern – 4900 S. Old US 23
Beverage Cellar – 4755 S. Old US 23
Mobil – 9925 Spencer Rd
Buscemi’s – 2848 S. Old US 23
23 Place Liquor – 1227 S. Old US 23
First Stop – 6550 Whitmore Lake
Rolling Stone Pizza – 9406 Village Place Blvd
Buffalo Wild Wings – 9745 Village Place Blvd
X Golf – 9760 Village Place Blvd
Huron Meadows – 8765 Hammel Rd
BP – 9789 E. M36
Family Dollar – 1924 N. Whitmore Lake
Captain Joe’s Grill – 9901 Main St
Fowlerville
Bloated Goat Saloon – 141 E. Grand River
Save-On Family Foods – 131 E. Grand River
USA 2 GO – 203 W. Grand River
O’Connors – 650 S. Grand Ave
Stop & Go #114 – 928 S. Grand Ave
Stop & Go #115 – 935 S. Grand Ave
Grand Nickel Party Store – 10030 W. Grand River
Horseshoe Lounge – 10100 W. Grand River
Kreeger’s Country Market – 6995 Fowlerville Rd
Hartland
Eagle Express – 9576 E. Highland Rd
Target – 10025 E. Highland Rd
Kroger – 10059 E. Highland Rd
CVS – 10073 E. Highland Rd
Speedway – 10070 Highland Rd
Wings Etc – 1788 N. Old US 23
Hartland Brewing Company – 1836 N. Old US 23
Mexican Fiesta – 10016 Highland Rd
Black Rock – 10100 Highland Rd
El Cerro – 10572 Highland Rd
Hilltop Party Store – 12402 Highland Rd
Hartland Glen Golf Course – 12400 Highland Rd
Hartland Ice House – 2755 Arena Dr
Mugg and Bopps – 11055 Highland Rd
Meijer – 2160 Hartland Rd
Emagine Theater – 10495 Hartland Square
Buffalo Wild Wings – 10530 Hartland Rd
Majestic Golf Course – 9600 Crouse Rd
Hartland Mobil – 10050 Clyde Rd
Saroki’s – 10045 Clyde Rd
Spicer’s Winery – 10411 Clyde Rd
Tyrone Hills Golf Course – 8449 N. Old US 23
Coyote Preserve – 9218 Preserve Dr
Runyan Lake Food Center – 10005 Hartland Rd
Howell
Marathon – 1360 N. Burkhart Rd
7 Eleven – 3100 W. Highland Rd
Mugg and Bopps – 433 E. Highland Rd
Taylor’s Beach Campground – 6197 N. Burkhart Rd
The Links at Hunter’s Ridge – 8101 Byron Rd
Mugg and Bopps – 6801 Oak Grove Rd
Jonna’s Market – 1455 N. Michigan Ave
Jonna’s Bar and Grill – 1455 N. Michigan Ave
Kroger – 108 W. Highland Rd
Sunny Sips – 106 E. Grand River
Shell Station – 840 E. Grand River
Howell Lanes – 907 E. Grand River
Mugg and Bopps – 921 E. Grand River
Howell Tavern – 1202 E. Grand River
El Patron – 2010 E. Grand River
Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet – 3125 Golf Club Rd
Dollar General – 3960 E. Highland Rd
USA 2 GO – 1900 N. Latson Rd
Aldi – 2260 E. Grand River
CVS – 2235 E. Grand River
Walgreens – 2321 E. Grand River
Whistle Stop Party Store – 2387 E. Grand River
Mexicali and More – 2608 E. Grand River
USA 2 GO – 3990 Grand Oaks
Applebee’s – 3919 E. Grand River
Buffalo Wild Wings – 900 S. Latson Rd
BP Howell – 3975 E. Grand River
Los Tres Amigos – 4184 E. Grand River
Calasanti’s Express – 5580 E. Grand River
Faulkwood Shores – 300 S. Hughes Rd
Simply Fresh Market – 7300 E. Grand River
Pinckney
Rush Lake Golf Course – 3199 Rush Lake Rd
Whispering Pines Golf Course – 500 Whispering Pines Dr
Zukey Lake Tavern – 5011Girard Dr
Village Place Market – 5589 E. M36
Hamburg PB – 5637 E. M36
Kroger – 9700 Chilson Rd
Boomer’s Party Store – 8999 Hamburg Rd
CVS – 7488 Village Center
Hamburg Pub – 10688 Hamburg Rd
Busch’s – 1277 E. M36
Pinckney BP – 850 E. Main St
Mugg and Bopps – 211 E. Main St
Pinckney Mobil – 103 W. Main St
Bliss and Fish – 102 S. Howell St
Pardiac Shell – 6000 Pinckney Rd
Jonna’s Bar and Grill – 5960 Pinckney Rd
The Livingston County Community Alliance is a countywide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the Livingston County community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a safe and drug free lifestyle. Its purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.
Photo: AP