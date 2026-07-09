Local Businesses Keeping Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Minors

July 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local businesses again excelled when it came to not selling alcohol to minors.



The Livingston County Community Alliance, in conjunction with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, has been conducting alcohol compliance checks to enforce liquor law sales in Livingston County.



Since June 2026, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has visited 124 retailers throughout the county. Out of those visited, 118 people refused to sell to the underage purchasers. That is a compliance rate of 95%.



In 2025, the compliance rate was 93%.



The Alliance said “We would like to congratulate the following businesses. We believe that with the help of local businesses refusing to sell alcohol to underage people, the Livingston County community can avoid the problems that come with underage drinking. Selling alcohol is a legitimate business that plays a vital role in our community. This privilege has specific responsibilities attached to it. We thank each of you for fulfilling those responsibilities and look forward to your continued support in the future”.





Brighton

Canopy Lounge – 204 E. St. Paul St

Canopy Bottle and Gourmet Shoppe – 204 E. St. Paul St

Sushi Zen – 114 W. Grand River

Sidecar Slider Bar – 120 W. Main St

Town to Trail Outfitters – 312 W. Main St

Brighton Bar and Grill – 402 W. Main St

Culture Beer and Cheese – 415 W. Main St

Bourbons – 440 W. Main St

Brewery Becker – 500 W. Main St

Stillwater – 503 W. Grand River

Express Stop Sunoco – 602 W. Grand River

Four Circles Brewing – 709 W. Grand River

Red Robin – 8522 W. Grand River

El Toro – 101 Brookside Lane

Aldi Store #49 – 8385 W. Grand River

Chili’s – 8071 Challis Rd

Target Store #0922 – 8043 Challis Rd

Brighton Pickleball Club – 8125 Movie Dr

MJR Brighton – 8200 Murphy Dr

Woodland Party Store – 8064 Grand River

Busch’s – 9870 E. Grand River

Kroger Store #638 – 9968 E. Grand River

Grand Party Store – 5760 Whitmore Lake

CVS – 5757 Whitmore Lake

Tee Bone’z Tavern – 4900 S. Old US 23

Beverage Cellar – 4755 S. Old US 23

Mobil – 9925 Spencer Rd

Buscemi’s – 2848 S. Old US 23

23 Place Liquor – 1227 S. Old US 23

First Stop – 6550 Whitmore Lake

Rolling Stone Pizza – 9406 Village Place Blvd

Buffalo Wild Wings – 9745 Village Place Blvd

X Golf – 9760 Village Place Blvd

Huron Meadows – 8765 Hammel Rd

BP – 9789 E. M36

Family Dollar – 1924 N. Whitmore Lake

Captain Joe’s Grill – 9901 Main St





Fowlerville

Bloated Goat Saloon – 141 E. Grand River

Save-On Family Foods – 131 E. Grand River

USA 2 GO – 203 W. Grand River

O’Connors – 650 S. Grand Ave

Stop & Go #114 – 928 S. Grand Ave

Stop & Go #115 – 935 S. Grand Ave

Grand Nickel Party Store – 10030 W. Grand River

Horseshoe Lounge – 10100 W. Grand River

Kreeger’s Country Market – 6995 Fowlerville Rd





Hartland

Eagle Express – 9576 E. Highland Rd

Target – 10025 E. Highland Rd

Kroger – 10059 E. Highland Rd

CVS – 10073 E. Highland Rd

Speedway – 10070 Highland Rd

Wings Etc – 1788 N. Old US 23

Hartland Brewing Company – 1836 N. Old US 23

Mexican Fiesta – 10016 Highland Rd

Black Rock – 10100 Highland Rd

El Cerro – 10572 Highland Rd

Hilltop Party Store – 12402 Highland Rd

Hartland Glen Golf Course – 12400 Highland Rd

Hartland Ice House – 2755 Arena Dr

Mugg and Bopps – 11055 Highland Rd

Meijer – 2160 Hartland Rd

Emagine Theater – 10495 Hartland Square

Buffalo Wild Wings – 10530 Hartland Rd

Majestic Golf Course – 9600 Crouse Rd

Hartland Mobil – 10050 Clyde Rd

Saroki’s – 10045 Clyde Rd

Spicer’s Winery – 10411 Clyde Rd

Tyrone Hills Golf Course – 8449 N. Old US 23

Coyote Preserve – 9218 Preserve Dr

Runyan Lake Food Center – 10005 Hartland Rd





Howell

Marathon – 1360 N. Burkhart Rd

7 Eleven – 3100 W. Highland Rd

Mugg and Bopps – 433 E. Highland Rd

Taylor’s Beach Campground – 6197 N. Burkhart Rd

The Links at Hunter’s Ridge – 8101 Byron Rd

Mugg and Bopps – 6801 Oak Grove Rd

Jonna’s Market – 1455 N. Michigan Ave

Jonna’s Bar and Grill – 1455 N. Michigan Ave

Kroger – 108 W. Highland Rd

Sunny Sips – 106 E. Grand River

Shell Station – 840 E. Grand River

Howell Lanes – 907 E. Grand River

Mugg and Bopps – 921 E. Grand River

Howell Tavern – 1202 E. Grand River

El Patron – 2010 E. Grand River

Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet – 3125 Golf Club Rd

Dollar General – 3960 E. Highland Rd

USA 2 GO – 1900 N. Latson Rd

Aldi – 2260 E. Grand River

CVS – 2235 E. Grand River

Walgreens – 2321 E. Grand River

Whistle Stop Party Store – 2387 E. Grand River

Mexicali and More – 2608 E. Grand River

USA 2 GO – 3990 Grand Oaks

Applebee’s – 3919 E. Grand River

Buffalo Wild Wings – 900 S. Latson Rd

BP Howell – 3975 E. Grand River

Los Tres Amigos – 4184 E. Grand River

Calasanti’s Express – 5580 E. Grand River

Faulkwood Shores – 300 S. Hughes Rd

Simply Fresh Market – 7300 E. Grand River





Pinckney

Rush Lake Golf Course – 3199 Rush Lake Rd

Whispering Pines Golf Course – 500 Whispering Pines Dr

Zukey Lake Tavern – 5011Girard Dr

Village Place Market – 5589 E. M36

Hamburg PB – 5637 E. M36

Kroger – 9700 Chilson Rd

Boomer’s Party Store – 8999 Hamburg Rd

CVS – 7488 Village Center

Hamburg Pub – 10688 Hamburg Rd

Busch’s – 1277 E. M36

Pinckney BP – 850 E. Main St

Mugg and Bopps – 211 E. Main St

Pinckney Mobil – 103 W. Main St

Bliss and Fish – 102 S. Howell St

Pardiac Shell – 6000 Pinckney Rd

Jonna’s Bar and Grill – 5960 Pinckney Rd



The Livingston County Community Alliance is a countywide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the Livingston County community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a safe and drug free lifestyle. Its purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.



Photo: AP