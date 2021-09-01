Passion For Prevention Fun Fest Promotes Drug-Free Lifestyles

September 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A four-day family-friendly event promoting healthy, drug-free lifestyles is being held by the Livingston County Community Alliance.



In an effort to connect with the community following a difficult year and a half, the LCCA is holding the Passion for Prevention Fun Fest from September 11 through the 14th.



On Saturday the 11th, the Youth-Led Summit will be held at The Hive in Howell. Speaking will be Nathan Harmon, who has shared his message of making better choices and overcoming substance abuse to youth at over 900 venues worldwide.



Then on Sunday, the LCCA hosts the 2nd Annual Race for Recovery in downtown Howell. Participants will follow a map to several stations around the city and then hear from voices in Recovery.



On September 13th, Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway will hold training on current drug trends, legal drugs on the market, synthetic drugs, and trends specific to Livingston County. This event is invite-only due to a number of restrictions. For more information, contact Sarah George at sarahm@livingstoncatholiccharities.org



The Fun Fest then wraps up on Tuesday with an LCCA Meet and Greet at the Genoa Township Park. There will be snacks, games, water balloons and a chance to build connections with community members.



For more information visit www.drugfreelivingston.com. For other questions or concerns, contact Megan Palmer at meganp@livingstoncatholiccharities.org