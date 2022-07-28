Charity Golf Outing To Honor Memory Of Community Advocate

July 28, 2022

An upcoming golf outing will honor the memory of a longtime community advocate described as a staunch fighter for substance abuse prevention efforts in Livingston County.



The 5th Annual Livingston County Community Alliance Golf Outing will be held at Chemung Hills Golf Club in Howell on Saturday, August 6th.



All proceeds benefit local youth drug prevention programs and support the LCCA in its mission to unite the local community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.



This year, the outing will honor Megan Palmer, who officials say was a fierce advocate for prevention in Livingston County and whose life was cut short earlier this year.



Palmer passed away on January 8th following a short fight with cancer. She was very involved in the community and awareness efforts to help combat opioid, drug and alcohol issues with youth and adults.



Palmer was said to have gone to great lengths with her team on LCCA and the Big Red Barrel to bring free training and educational programs for parents and teens to help foster discussion around substance use and abuse. Additionally, the non-profit is credited with taking more than 40,000 pounds of prescription drugs off the streets of Livingston County.



Community members are being encouraged to register for the upcoming golf outing, and sponsorships are also available.



