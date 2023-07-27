Golfers & Sponsors Sought For LCCA 6th Annual Golf Outing

July 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Golfers and sponsors are being sought for an upcoming golf outing that supports local substance abuse programs.



The Livingston County Community Alliance will host its 6th Annual Charity Golf Outing on August 4th at Chemung Hills Golf Club.



The event aims to make a positive impact in the lives of those struggling with substance abuse in the local area and support those in need of a helping hand. Organizers say substance abuse continues to be a significant challenge affecting individuals and families across the community.



LCCA Golf Outing Co-Chairmen Don Root and Bill Griffin said the devastating consequences of addiction can have far-reaching effects on the overall well-being of individuals - leading to broken families, job loss, and a decline in the quality of life for many.



The golf outing fundraiser was organized in response to those pressing issues. Funds generated from the event directly support local substance abuse programs including rehabilitation services, counseling, education, and resources for those seeking help in overcoming addiction. Both golfers and sponsors are being sought.



