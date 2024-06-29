Livingston County Community Alliance Hosting Annual Golf Outing

June 29, 2024

Golfers and sponsors are being sought for an upcoming outing that supports local youth-oriented substance use prevention awareness campaigns and programs.



The Livingston County Community Alliance is hosting its 7th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, August 2nd at Chemung Hills Golf Club in Howell.



Community members are encouraged to put a group together to golf or support the cause through sponsoring. Proceeds raised by the event will be used to fund local youth-oriented substance use prevention awareness campaigns and programs.



Donations are tax-deductible. Organizers say 100% of those dollars will support the LCCA’s mission to prevent and reduce substance use among youth. To make the event as impactful as possible, they’re seeking sponsorships and golfers.



The cost is $110 per golfer ($120 after July 1st) and includes 18 holes with cart of golf in a scramble format, continental breakfast, pizza at the turn. Dinner will be served following golf.



Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes and there will be contests on the course. Winner of the hole in one contest wins a two-year car lease.



Officials offered the following reasons to support the LCCA:



“The LCCA in January 2021, was named in the Top 10 Coalitions in the nation by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA). The LCCA supports programs that such as: Youth Photo Voice Project, the MOST Campaign, TIPS Training with retailers for Alcohol Compliance Checks, the Reality Tour. The LCCA supports the Big Red Barrel Project and its medicine disposal events. Since 2011, this project has collected and properly disposed of over 100,000 pounds of pills. It is through community partnerships dedicated to decreasing youth substance use like yours that the LCCA can continue great work in our county”.



Those wanting more information or to contribute to the cause can contact Don Root at (248) 875-8370 or Megan Crainer at (517) 974-8506.



Registration information is available in the provided link and attached brochures.