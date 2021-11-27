LCCA Community Conversations To Wrap Up In Pinckney & Fowlerville

November 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Community Alliance will continue its series of conversations next week to try and engage with the community on youth substance use.



The LCCA is an anti-drug coalition that aims to reduce and prevent youth substance use and encourage healthy and drug-free lifestyles. They are hosting the Community Conversations seeking community comment on the root causes for youth substance use.



The LCCA will then use the input they gather from the meetings to help determine what evidence-based interventions will have the most impact, because as they see it, local issues require local solutions. It will also help the Alliance in preparing for their next Drug-Free Communities 5 year grant. The two final 90-minute Conversations will be held this Wednesday, December 1st in Pinckney at the PCYDI Hub at 5pm, and then on Friday, December 10th at the Fowlerville District Library starting at 2:30pm.



Food, drinks, and door prizes will be provided, and online Zoom options are available for both locations.



Registration is available through the link below.