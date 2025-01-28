LCBOC Approves Changes to Paid Sick Leave to Comply with New State Law

January 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a paid sick leave policy in accordance with a new state law scheduled to go into effect next month.



Board Chair Jay Drick however, raised concerns about due process, adding the policy may change again over the next month.



"It's now written in this policy that a person doesn't even have to be tested to be deemed a person that would jeopardize the community or the health of others," he said.



"We're going to further determine if this should be changed around at a later date."



Effective February 21, all county employees will accrue paid sick leave time at one hour for every thirty hours worked.



Full details of the new policy are attached below.



The Michigan House last week approved legislation that would limit the policy to affect only employers with more than 50 workers.



That bill now sits in the Democrat-controlled Senate.