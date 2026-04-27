LCAR's Annual Food Drive This Weekend to Benefit Bountiful Harvest

April 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Association of Realtors' annual food drive is this weekend, benefitting Bountiful Harvest.



"On Saturday, May 2, we're going be throughout Livingston County. We're going to be at Kroger in Hartland, and Kroger in Howell. We have Jonna's on Chilson Rd, and Jonna's on M-59 and Michigan Avenue. We also will be at Buckley Jolley in downtown Brighton and VG's in Howell," Executive Vice President Terri Fratarcangeli told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



And, for the first time, they're doing a pet pantry at Pet Supplies Plus on Grand River.



"We will have lists available at the sites," Fratarcengli added. "They will take boxed food, canned food. They will use paper products, anything you can bring."



Monetary donations also can be made directly to Bountiful Harvest at the link below.



The full interview with Fratarcangeli and Food Drive Chair Heather Mahon on WHM's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison also is linked below.



Photo courtesy of LCAR Facebook.