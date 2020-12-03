Lawsuit Against Light Of The World Academy Dismissed

December 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A lawsuit between a Livingston County charter school and a former principal has been dismissed.



James Reese was hired in August of 2015 and worked until June of 2018 as a principal for Light of the World Academy in Pinckney. In his time there, he was accountable for making sure the Academy operated in accordance with state and federal law. His 2019 lawsuit against Light of the World and its director and founder Kathy Moorehouse claimed that the academy failed to meet minimum education standards since its inception as a public charter school. Reese also accused Moorehouse of unethical acts to buoy test scores. According to his complaint, intervening to stop such practices and opposing the interjection of religion into a graduation ceremony led to his termination.



Livingston County Court records indicate that on November 10th, the case was dismissed by 44th Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. A request for comment was made to the attorney representing the school as to the circumstances surrounding the dismissal, but no reply was made.