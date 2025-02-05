Lawsuit: Howell Woman Claims She Was Fired Over Time Off to Care for Dying Daughter

February 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A former branch manager at the Huntington Bank in Howell is suing the financial institute, claiming she was fired for taking various leaves of absence to attend to her cancer-stricken daughter in California.



"I'd go out there and help her with chemo treatments and do different things. I used a lot of PTO time because I had vacation time. I'd been there for 30 years, so I had plenty of time," Terri Estepp told WDIV television.



Following a 28-day absence in early 2024, Estepp asked for additional time off through the Family Medical Leave Act, but was let go when she returned to work.



"Showed up to work that night and they fired me at 4:45, and within ten days my daughter died. They fired me on a Tuesday, she passed away the following Friday," she said.



"I want people to know what they did was wrong, so they don't do this to someone else."



Huntington Bank issued the following statement:



"We were saddened to learn of her daughter’s passing and extend our condolences to Ms. Estepp and her family.



"While Huntington Bank does not comment on active litigation, we are committed to compliance with all employment laws, including the Family and Medical Leave Act, and we acted appropriately in this matter.



"Ms. Estepp’s departure from Huntington Bank was unrelated to an FMLA leave of absence."