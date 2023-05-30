Lawsuit Filed Against Pond Company for Environmental Damages

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel initiated legal action on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) against Scott Schlicht and Schlicht Ponds, also known online as pondperfection.com, due to the company’s alleged violations of Michigan’s environmental laws.



Schlicht Ponds constructs ponds for residential customers and advertises services for general excavation projects, pond design, construction, and maintenance, as well as dredging of bottomlands within lakes, canals, and streams in all Michigan counties.



In the complaint, Nessel alleges that Schlicht Ponds performed such services at properties in several counties throughout the State of Michigan, including Genesee, Jackson, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Roscommon, and Washtenaw Counties.



Schlicht Ponds is based in Montrose, MI near I-75 and Birch Run Premium Outlets.



According to the lawsuit, Schlicht Ponds allegedly either failed to secure a legally required permit from EGLE or obtained the necessary permit, but then violated its conditions.



“Michigan is home to world-class natural resources, but that will only continue to be true as long as we defend them,” said Nessel. “When people break the law and pollute our land and waterways, my office will take action to strongly enforce our environmental protection laws.”



Despite repeated notices by EGLE that it had acted illegally, Schlicht Ponds allegedly continued to do business and commit similar violations at numerous properties.



The lawsuit seeks relief under the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to hold Schlicht Ponds accountable for environmental damages.