Lawsuit Against Livingston County, Trinity Health Over Inmate's 2018 Death Moves Forward

March 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A federal judge is allowing a civil rights lawsuit to move forward against Livingston County and Trinity Health over the death of a jail inmate back in 2018.



The judge did however, approved dismissal against Sheriff Mike Murphy and three deputies.



Attorney Brian McKeen represents the family of John Griswold, who fell ill while in jail, and was taken to then St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, but was returned to his cell, where the 54-year-old died.



"It was obvious that he was not in full possession of his faculties, that his balance was impaired, that his level of consciousness was impaired," McKeen told CBS television Detroit.



A few hours later, Griswold vomited and made no effort to clean himself up.



"He just laid there in his own vomit. This is abnormal behavior that people should recognize as a potential medical emergency," he said.



Griswold was jailed for what his family described as "atypical" aggressive behavior. He told responding officers had had taken nearly a dozen pills, but could not identify which ones.



A urine screen at the hospital later revealed amphetamines in Griswold's system. McKeen argues that was a false positive.



McKeen noted that any damages to be awarded to the family will be decided at trial.



"John Griswold had a serious medical need, these deputies turned a blind eye to it in violation to their own policies by the way, and we think it is because in large part because they were inadequately trained," McKeen said.



"The jury will hear the facts of this case and I feel very confident in saying that the jury will feel how I feel that John's rights were violated."



Sheriff Murphy responded to calls for comment by saying he "looks forward to putting the facts in the case in front of a jury," adding that he's "confident they will find we are not liable in any way for the unfortunate death of Mr. Griswold."