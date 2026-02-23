Sewer Repair Project In Genoa Township Tuesday

February 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A sewer repair project in Genoa Township will result in a closure and detour in a local shopping center on Tuesday.



The MHOG Utility Department advises residents and businesses that the project involves repairing a broken 6-inch sanitary sewer lead.



In order to conduct the repair, the west entrance to the Genoa Square Shopping Center on the south side of Lawson Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 8am. MHOG anticipates the repair will be completed in six hours or by 2pm.



It's the shopping center with Kohl's.



Drivers can access the entire shopping center during the repair by using the east entrance to the complex. All entrances to all businesses will remain open.



A map of the closure and alternate route is provided.