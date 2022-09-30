Guns & Narcotics Seized During Bust

September 30, 2022

Guns and drugs were seized following an investigation by law enforcement officers in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



Michigan State Police say the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team or LAWNET conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County on Tuesday.



A post on the MSP 1st District Twitter page read “GUNS GUNS & MORE GUNS SEIZED”.



The search turned up both guns, body armor and narcotics. Of the 11 guns seized, police said three were stolen. They included handguns and rifles. Photo: MSP.



MSP said that it was a nice job by all involved and the investigation is continuing.