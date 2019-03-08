Lawmaker's Plan Calls For Modernization Of Horse Betting

A bill proposed by a local legislator calls for a revamp of how wagering on horse racing is regulated in Michigan.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville on Thursday introduced a measure allowing people to use updated technologies for wagering on horse racing. Vaupel says the proposal will help the agricultural industry throughout Michigan and increase revenue. The legislation is part of a wide-ranging bipartisan plan updating the way gaming is conducted and regulated statewide.



Michigan tracks currently do not utilize technologies such as advance deposit wagering, which allows people to place pari-mutuel wagers online. While these types of wagers are already happening in Michigan, only out-of-state businesses are operating the sites, with no revenue coming to Michigan. Vaupel this hurts the state’s racing community and agriculture industry. Under Vaupel’s plan, horse racing enthusiasts would be able to utilize new technology to place the same types of wagers currently allowed in person at tracks where live racing is held.



Vaupel says without this change, the Michigan horse racing industry is losing out on revenue currently going to other states. He says the state will move forward by adapting to new technology that allows the industry to stay relevant and keeps money made on wagering in the state. Vaupel said the approval of his plan would generate more involvement in the sport, ultimately increasing agricultural activity to support the industry.



House Bill 4310, along with the rest of the plan, now moves to the House Regulatory Reform Committee.