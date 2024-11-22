Law Enforcement's Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive

November 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Law Enforcement's annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive is Saturday.



Beginning at 10am, donations of canned goods, paper products and other non-perishables can be dropped off at participating Kroger stores, Aldi, Walmart in Howell and Fwolerville, Meijer in Genoa Township and Bush's Fresh Food Market in Pinckney.



That includes canned fruit, vegetables, meat, dried fruit, nuts, beans, instant coffee, peanut butter, toilet paper, paper towels, plasticware, laundry detergent and bleach.



Donations benefit the Amber Reineck House, Livingston Family Center -- Connection Youth Services, Sonrise Church, LACASA Center, Hidden Springs Church Food Pantry and Livingston County Catholic Charities' Christmas Blessing Project.



Photo courtesy of Livingston County Sheriff's Office Facebook.