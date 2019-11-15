Area Law Enforcement Agencies Holding Food Drive

Local law enforcement agencies are again teaming up to “Cram the Cruiser” next weekend and help those in need.



The third annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive will take place Saturday, November 23rd at several locations across Livingston County. The drive is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and police departments from Fowlerville, Howell, Pinckney, Hamburg Township, Unadilla Township, and Green Oak Township.



Non-perishables, canned goods, and household paper products are being sought to fill patrol vehicles that will be parked that day from 10am until 2pm in front of Kroger, the Howell and Fowlerville Walmarts, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, and the Howell Aldi. The goods collected will then be transported to local shelters and food banks.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said that the 2018 drive resulted in 15,000 pounds of food and $1,500 in cash, and that they are hoping to improve upon those numbers this year. (MK)