Successful "Cram The Cruiser" Event To Help Those In Need

November 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local law enforcement agencies once again teamed up to “Cram the Cruiser” and help those in need.



The Fifth Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive was said to be a resounding success. Last Saturday, law enforcement agencies throughout Livingston County collaborated with various stores in the area including Kroger, Aldi, Busch’s and Walmart.



Over 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food and paper products were collected, along with more than $3,000 dollars in cash and gift cards that were all donated to area food banks and pantries throughout Livingston County.



Among those included Hidden Springs Church, Youth Connection in Howell, First Baptist Church of Howell, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, Fowlerville Impact Center, Howell Public Schools Innovation Academy, Pinkney Community Schools food bank, St. Mary’s Catholic Church food pantry in Pinckney, Arise Church in Pinckney, Sonrise Church in Howell, Community Mental Health, Christmas Blessings and Veterans Connect of Brighton.



Among the participating law enforcement agencies were the Fowlerville Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Police Department, Howell Police Department, Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Village of Pinckney Police Department, Unadilla Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Officials thanked the Livingston County community and their retail partners for supporting the event and giving back to those needing it the most, adding they’re already looking forward to another fantastic year in 2022.