Democratic Duo Seeking Tyrone Trustee Seats

May 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Two Democrats have filed for two of four open seats spots on the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees.



Laurie Halbritter and Greg Nastwold are part of a large slate of Democrats running throughout the county. Halbritter, a writer who has lived in the county for 36 years, said she wants to see the township embrace people-centered values. Halbritter says she’s seen the area grow exponentially and she would like to see a government that embraces basic, people-focused values like the ones she learned growing up in rural Livingston County. Her priorities would include public health and community mental health, saying the current COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for community resources, public safety, and government transparency.



Nastwold is a journeyman sheet metal worker who said if elected, he would work to make sure the township board makes decisions that are financially prudent, equitable, and transparent. Nastwold is a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 80. Nastwold said he would very much like to the township continue to be a well-run, low tax, people friendly community. He also believes that government should respect the intelligence of taxpayers and provide open communications, so they can make informed decisions and elected officials can honestly represent them. With all of the media available now, Nastwold said there is no reason why residents should not be well informed about all decisions that impact them. More information about both campaigns can be found in the attachment.