"Laugh Teal You Cry" Comedy Show Tonight

October 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event tonight aims to shine a light on ovarian cancer through laughter while bringing survivors, family, friends, and the larger community together.



The non-profit Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) will host “Laugh Teal You Cry” at the Historic Howell Theatre. Nine-year ovarian cancer survivor and nationally touring comedian, Karen Mills, will headline while local musician Chris Himburg will kick off the night.



In downtown Howell, teal ribbons were also tied to lampposts throughout September as part of MIOCA’s “Tie Michigan Teal” campaign.



MIOCA Event Manager Diann Glaza-Helbling says the event holds a unique message to those impacted by ovarian cancer, as well as anyone who is facing a challenge: stay positive and embrace the humor. She says the show is for everyone as their goal is to raise awareness, educate, and hopefully save lives by promoting early detection and improved treatment outcomes.



Glaza-Helbling says Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecological cancer but there is not any early screening test that can detect it - like a mammogram does. She says it is also not age discriminatory – anyone with ovaries can be at risk. Glaza-Helbling tells WHMI their only tool to help save lives is to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease and educate people to seek medical assistance.



Tickets can be purchased online or at the show. Doors open at 6pm.



