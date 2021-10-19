Latson Road Closure This Wednesday In Deerfield Township

October 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A day-long road closure will be in place tomorrow in Deerfield Township.



Latson Road will be closed between Faussett Road and Allen Road. The closure is just south of 6240 Latson Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the road will be completely closed to thru-traffic and busses and EMS will not be able to go through. Local traffic will have access. The road is expected to be closed from roughly 6am to 9pm.



The closure is needed to replace a drain crossing under the road. Work involves excavating trenches to place culverts and then backfilling.



Signage advising of the closure is in place.