Application Withdrawn For S. Latson PUD Expansion Project

October 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans for a controversial rezoning in Genoa Township for a high-tech industrial and commercial development appear to be off the table.



An initial rezoning involving 193 acres near the Latson Road interchange was approved in 2020 from Country Estates to Interchange Campus and Interchange Commercial.



The latest request was to expand the existing Interchange PUD for 129 acres of land generally along Latson and Beck Roads, between Crooked Lake Road and I-96. That would have included industrial, commercial, and residential components on Latson Road, south of I-96. The request was petitioned by Developer Todd Wyett.



Last Thursday, hundreds of concerned residents packed into Parker Middle School for a public hearing on the plans – many associated with the resident-led “Coalition to Stop the Latson PUD”. Around 50 people spoke during the 3 ½ hour meeting of the township Planning Commission.



The Commission ultimately voted to recommend denial of the rezoning application, the PUD amendment, an environmental impact assessment, and a conceptual PUD plan.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter told WHMI following the Planning Commission’s recommendation for denial, the applicant for the proposed S. Latson PUD expansion project has withdrawn their application. As a result of the withdrawal, VanMarter said the project will not advance to the Livingston County Planning Commission or the Township Board for a final decision. New applications will be required for any future requests.



Meanwhile, the Coalition has filed suit against the township and officials alleging the original approvals granted in 2020 expired and the applicant should start over from scratch – which the township disputes.



The suit was filed in Livingston County Circuit Court and court records show an initial hearing is scheduled in December before Judge Suzanne Geddis.