Latest Inmate Death at HVCF Renews Calls for MI Corrections Dir to Resign

June 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's Department of Corrections director remains in the hot seat after a third inmate death in less than a month at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti Township, the state's only women's prison.



The latest was 36-year-old Ashley Hoath who died on Saturday morning. The MDOC said Hoath was rushed to Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital before she died on June 6.



Back on May 13, 28-year-old inmate Khaira Howard died at the same hospital. Then 57-year-old inmate Rebecca Fackler May 17.



Before those deaths, prisoners and advocates complained of poor conditions at the facility, including a mold issue.



State Rep. Sarah Lightner believes the issues with the department start at the top. The Jackson County Republican said the department is understaffed, underpaid and undervalued.



She’s among dozens of members of the Michigan Legislature who recently signed a letter demanding the resignation of Corrections Director Heidi Washington.



“You know, we talk about some of these complaints, and some of it, I feel like, maybe could be handled if there were adequate staffing,” Lightner told WILX Lansing.



“It’s been for too many years. It’s been too long under too many administrations with Director Washington and it’s time for her to go.”



Standing outside the Michigan Capitol Monday was Lois Pullano of the group Citizens for Prison Reform. She’s been lobbying for more transparency and a change in department leadership.



“We are often the first to hear, and we are walking alongside some of these families right now who are heartbroken and who are waiting for answers,” she said.



“It’s a very walled-off, closed system that seems to have forgotten, human dignity of every single person matters.”



Pullano wants to give families the power to file formal complaints with the Michigan Department of Corrections and require monthly reporting of those complaints, which she said are currently restricted only to inmates and legislators, according to state law.



“We believe there should be public reports broken down by every single facility and it needs to be broken down by the type of complaint,” she said.



Both House bills remain in committee at last check.