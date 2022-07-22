Larry Lawrence Scholarship Winners Announced

July 22, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The winners of a scholarship in memory of a well-known community member have been announced.



The Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund was set up three years ago by the Brighton Area Historical Society in memory of Larry Lawrence, who passed away in 2019.



The scholarships are awarded annually to Brighton High School seniors and seven have been awarded to date. This year’s awardees for the Larry Memorial Scholarship are Karly Cacicedo, Lauren Carrico and Elizabeth Faruzzi.



Lawrence graduated from the Brighton Area High School in 1964. Officials say he served with great pride, bravery and courage in the 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from 1966-1967. After returning from the service, Lawrence began a career in the automotive industry where he was a painter for special projects such as the Boss 429 Mustang and the 1977 Indy pace car at Car Kraft & Cars and Concepts; until he opened his own shop, the Lawrence Auto Body in 1977. Lawrence also served as Director and Director Emeritus of the Brighton Area Historical Society.



Funds for the scholarship come from donations from many of Lawrence’s friends and members of the historical society.