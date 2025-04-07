Students Sought To Apply For Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship

April 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students graduating from a Brighton-area school who plan on going into the skilled trade or technology fields are encouraged to apply for the Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship.



A release states “Larry Lawrence graduated from the Brighton Area High School in 1964 and served with great pride, bravery and courage in the 9th Infantry Division during Vietnam from 1966-1967. After returning from service, his career turned to the automotive industry. He worked at Car Kraft and Cars & Concepts where he was a painter for special projects such as the Boss 429 Mustang and the 1977 Indy pace car before opening Lawrence Auto Body in 1977. He proudly served as Director and Director Emeritus of the Brighton Area Historical Society. Larry’s passing in 2019 was a great loss to his family, friends and the community he loved”.



In his honor, the Brighton Area Historical Society established the Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship.



The scholarship is awarded to a student graduating from Brighton High School, FlexTech, Cheryl Stockwell Preparatory Academy or the Brighton Alternative High School who will be attending a trade or vocational school.



This year the scholarship has been increased to $2,500. The BAHS says it is proud to have awarded nine scholarships through the donations of many of Larry’s friends and members of the historical society.



Officials said they’ve attempted to track the awardees and know that two are working in the automotive field doing engine testing and engine builds. Another awardee is currently working as a cosmetologist.



Last year’s awardee, Katie Nelson, has a goal of becoming a commercial pilot. To date, she currently has her private license and is putting in flight hours. Her next step will be instrumentation training.



If anyone knows of someone who would qualify for the scholarship and plans to attend a trade or vocational school, visit the provided link.



Applications must be received by April 30th.