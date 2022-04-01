Large Trout Stocked At Local State Recreation Areas

April 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County anglers can try their luck at large trout recently stocked in the Huron River and a pond at two local recreation areas.



Approximately 4,900 adult trout were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the Huron River at the Proud Lake Recreation Area and in the Spring Mill Pond at the Island Lake Recreation Area. The fish are retired broodstock from Michigan’s state fish hatcheries.



The Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, was stocked with 1,900 brown trout and 1,400 rainbow trout, all ranging in sizes from 13 to 19 inches. The Spring Mill Pond was stocked with 380 brown trout and 540 rainbow trout, also ranging in size from 13 to 19 inches. In addition, 200 yearling rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River and 300 in Spring Mill Pond. The DNR says anglers should be aware that some portion of these yearlings will at first be smaller than the minimum size limit of 8 inches.



The DNR cautions that special regulations apply for anglers interested in targeting the trout.



• The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing from Oct. 1 through March 31. From April 1 through April 29, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing. The exception is that children under the age of 12 during this time period may keep one trout that meets the 8-inch minimum size limit and is under 12 inches.



• Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15 to March 31. From April 1 through April 29 anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.



• On both bodies of water, beginning April 30, all baits are allowed, and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.



The DNR also addressed PFAS concerns. The Huron River is under a "Do Not Eat" fish consumption advisory from Wixom Road south to Lake Erie due to elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in fish. The DNR says the main source of PFAS contamination in Norton Creek has been addressed, but the advisory is still in place until further testing. It was noted the trout do not reside in the Huron River for long periods of time and touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern.



Further, officials say the Spring Mill Pond is not connected to the Huron River and is not affected by the consumption advisory.