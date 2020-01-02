Police Apprehend Suspect Following Larceny & Police Chase

January 2, 2020

A larceny and police chase on Christmas Eve remains under investigation.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 5pm to the Genoa Township Walmart for a larceny in progress and were advised that two suspects had pushed out a shopping cart full of items without paying. The suspects loaded the items into a U-Haul van and left the parking lot. Deputies were additionally advised that one of the suspects implied they had a gun when confronted by an employee. Deputies were able to locate the van on eastbound I-96 near the Lake Chemung entrance ramp and attempted a traffic stop but the suspects refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect van crashed at the Pleasant Valley Road entrance ramp on eastbound I-96, and both suspects fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. An unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed and authorities were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects, who has been identified as 27-year-old Bryan James Busher of Detroit. He is due for a probable cause conference on January 7th in 53rd District Court. The other suspect remains at large. Meanwhile, police say the stolen property was recovered but further investigation revealed the suspects had stolen items from other stores on the same day in the same U-Haul van. That included merchandise from the Polo Store at the Tanger Outlet Center and the Lowe’s store in Genoa Township.



A number of agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office – the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Brighton City Police, Green Oak Township Police, Metroparks Police, the Oakland County K-9 Team and the Flint Township K-9 Team. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Tip Line at 517-546-TIPS or contact Detective Thompson at 517-546-2440. (JM)