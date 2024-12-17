Lansing Men Who Fled Police in Stolen Car Identified

December 17, 2024

Nik Rajkivic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County authorities have identified three Lansing men who led police on a chase in a stolen car Sunday afternoon.



According to a release, 24-year-old Jornelius Brown was granted a $200,000 cash/surety bond on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding 3rd degree, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm.



Both 20-year-old Sargen Wawaye and 19-year-old Kilson Wawaye each were granted $50,000 cash/security bond for carrying a concealed weapon.



According to the sheriff's office, a patrol deputy on Sunday spotted a stolen 2016 Nissan Maxima on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton.



The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop as the vehicle exited the freeway in Brighton, where a Brighton City Officer was waiting to assist. The vehicle failed to stop and re-entered the freeway heading west at speeds of 120 mph.



The driver later attempted to go around stop sticks deployed on westbound I-96 near Mason Road, but crashed into a concrete support for the overpass and became disabled.



No major injuries were reported by the three occupants of the vehicle. They were taken into custody without incident and all determined to be in possession of handguns at the time of arrest.