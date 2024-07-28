Lansing Man, Two Others Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Through Livingston County

July 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Lansing man is in custody following police high-speed police pursuit through Livingston County early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office reports deputies spotted a white Dodge Challenger reported stolen out of Grand Rapids and gave chase along eastbound I-96 near M-59.



The driver pulled away at speeds of 125 miles per hour before exiting at Latson, where deputies lost sight and terminated the chase.



The chase picked up again when a Michigan State Police trooper spotted the Challenger on eastbound I-96. Brighton Police tried to pull over the driver as he exited on Grand River, but the driver took off again, losing officers in Hartland Township.



According to the sheriff’s press release, a citizen called 911 and reported the vehicle was located at Washington and Hibner in the Village of Hartland. Another citizen, alerted Deputies they saw two adult males and a young male walking east on Hibner away from the vehicle. A description was given of the three individuals.



A perimeter was set up, and the three subjects were located by a Deputy walking out from behind a garage at Village Elementary. The subjects were given commands to stop, choosing to ignore them, they advanced toward the Deputy. At this time, a second vehicle arrived to pick up the occupants. Back-up Officers arrived and were able to take the subjects in custody.



Charges will be requested on the driver, a 29-year-old male from Lansing, for flee and elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, child abuse, and resisting arrest.



Charges are being requested on a 26-year-old male from Lansing for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, as well as the driver of the second vehicle, a 58-year-old female from Lansing, for operating without insurance.