Lansing Man Sentenced For Brighton Area Police Chase

January 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down to a man who led local authorities on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.



22-year-old Savion Richardson of Lansing was arrested last August after Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it traveled eastbound on I-96 near Latson Road. Richardson had a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, which stemmed from a previous vehicle pursuit by the Sheriff’s Office in March of 2020.



On Thursday, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty sentenced Richardson on a charge of bond absconding to two years of probation, with 150 days in the Livingston County Jail and credit for 30 days already served. On a charge of 4th degree fleeing a police officer, he was ordered to serve 148 days in jail, with credit for 118 days already served. The sentence was timed to run concurrent to a 93 day sentence for domestic violence Richardson is already serving from Oakland County.



Deputies say Richardson fled at a high rate of speed and the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to dangerous conditions. Minutes later, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post located the vehicle on Grand River at I-96 in Brighton, where Richardson jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A Livingston County K-9 unit responded to the area along with Green Oak Township police drone. After receiving information from the Lansing Police Department that Richardson was streaming on social media, officers located him near Nemco Way and Murphy Drive in Brighton.