Lansing Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

August 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man who led local authorities on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase was apprehended Tuesday with assistance from multiple agencies.



Around 3:40pm, Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on I-96 near Latson Road. The subject, a 21-year-old Lansing man, had a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon - which stemmed from a vehicle pursuit by the Sheriff’s Office this past March. A release states the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to dangerous conditions present. A few minutes later, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post located the vehicle in the City of Brighton on Grand River at I-96. The Lansing man was said to have jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The passenger, a 20-year-old female from Lansing, started to drive the vehicle away from the scene. After a short pursuit, the female was taken into custody at Brighton and Bauer Roads without incident.



A Livingston County K-9 unit was contacted and responded to the area of Grand River and I-96 to assist with the search for the Lansing man. Green Oak Township Police also responded with a drone to assist in the search. At around 5pm, Central Dispatch received information from the Lansing Police Department that the outstanding male subject was streaming live on social media. That was said to have assisted law enforcement with finding his location and the man was taken into custody without incident near Nemco Way and Murphy Drive in Brighton. Both subjects were lodged in the Livingston County Jail and are facing additional charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Brighton Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, Hamburg Township Police, Green Oak Township Police and the Lansing Police Department for their assistance.