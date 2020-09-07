Lansing Man Killed After Being Hit On I-96 Near Fowlerville

September 7, 2020

An Ingham County man was killed early Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on I-96 in Handy Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it dispatched deputies at approximately 6am Saturday to westbound I-96 near Fowlerville Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 32-year-old Lansing resident was outside of his vehicle and standing on the shoulder of the freeway while arguing with his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also from Lansing. During the argument, the victim stepped into the right hand lane and was struck by a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 56-year-old Brighton resident.



The Lansing man was pronounced dead at the scene while his girlfriend and the Brighton resident were not injured. I-96 remained closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis while alcohol and drugs remain under investigation for the Lansing residents.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. Deputies were assisted at the scene by The Fowlerville Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Hamburg Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.