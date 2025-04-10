Lansing Man Jailed After Multi-County Chase in Stolen BMW

A 19-year-old Lansing man is jailed in Livingston County following a high-speed police chase from Brighton to the Capital City Wednesday afternoon.



According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop the 2020 BMW X5 around 4:34 pm on eastbound I-96. It was reported stolen out of Calhoun County.



The unidentified driver fled at a high rate of speed, exiting the freeway into the City of Brighton, then turned onto a dead-end street. The suspect struck a sheriff's patrol vehicle before getting onto westbound I-96.



The Sheriff's Office reported "stop sticks were attempted numerous times during the pursuit but were unsuccessful."



While still in Livingston County, the suspect struck two other vehicles on I-96 and continued to flee.



The chase finally ended in the City of Lansing, where the suspect crashed into numerous vehicles near the intersection of Cedar and Jolly Roads.



The occupants all exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Five were located and arrested.



The BMW was reported to have been involved in numerous thefts on this date in neighboring communities.



During the pursuit, officers reported seeing the suspects throwing two handguns out of the window of the vehicle, which were later recovered.



Both handguns were reported stolen from other counties.



Photo courtesy of WILX Lansing.