Lansing Diocese Cancels Public Masses, Events & Gatherings

March 18, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





In an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lansing Diocese, which includes Livingston County, has canceled public services and events for the next several weeks.



Diocese of Lansing Spokesman David Kerr says the suspension covers all 73 of its parishes through Holy Week and follows advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that public gatherings be kept to less than 10 persons. In addition to Livingston, the diocese has parishes in Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties.



Officials say they will review the situation on April 8th, which is the Wednesday of Holy Week, to make a determination about future services. The diocese’s churches will remain open for private prayer, and MLive.com reports that many parishes are livestreaming Holy Mass on Sundays. In a letter to clergy, Bishop Earl Boyea said private baptisms, marriages and funerals may continue but only with immediate family present.



In Livingston County, there are eight Catholic churches, including St. Patrick’s, Holy Spirit and St. Mary Magdalen in Brighton; St. Agnes in Fowlerville; St. Joseph, St. Augustine and St. John the Baptist in Howell and St. Mary in Pinckney.