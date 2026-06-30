Extended Intermittent Lane Restrictions On North Territorial Road

June 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane restrictions have been extended as part of work on a project in Dexter Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has extended the intermittent lane restrictions on North Territorial Road between Noahs Landing and Hankerd Road for road repairs.



The work started on Monday and will now take approximately three days to complete, subject to weather changes.



Although the road will remain open, delays are likely to be due to the lane restrictions.



Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.