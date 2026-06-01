Lane Reduction, Full Nighttime Closures on Grand River at I-96 in Brighton This Week

June 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday will reduce eastbound Grand River Ave. down to one lane through the I-96 interchange in Brighton, then again on Wednesday. Full closures are scheduled overnight both Tuesday and Thursday evenings.



"We're going to have single lane closures, and that's going to happen twice. That's going to happen June 1 and June 3 from 9 am to 3 pm, so the beams get delivered for the following the nights, for the beams to be installed," said spokesman George Seif.



The nights of June 2 and June 4, from 9 pm to 6 am, Grand River will be completely closed for the installation. Seif says the detours will be the same as before.



"Eastbound Grand River will use Hilton to Old US 23, to Grand River. Westbound Grand River will use eastbound I-96, loop around at Spencer, and come back to Grand River," he said.



Once the beams are installed, Seif says the process really ramps up.



"Construction can start on getting the rest of the bridge built, the concrete deck built, and everything on top of that."



Seif said drivers should also prepare for a 30-day closure of westbound Grand River, along with ramps on the eastbound side, scheduled to begin mid-June.



Updated information is available on the "I-96 Brighton Project" Facebook page, linked below.



Photo courtesy of MDOT.