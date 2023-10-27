Multiple US-23 Lane, US-23/I-96 Ramp Closures This Weekend

October 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As part of paving work for the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton area, crews will be implementing a single-lane closure on northbound US-23 from Silver Lake Road to Spencer Road this weekend, as well as intermittent ramp closures.



Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Silver Lake Road to Spencer Road starting at 5am Saturday, lasting through 3pm on Monday.



Intermittent closures of the following ramps are also planned:



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23

-The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23

-The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96



During the intermittent ramp closures, the following detours will be in place:



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23: go past US-23 and take Exit 151 to Kensington Road, then get onto westbound I-96 to access northbound US-23.



-The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23: take Exit 148A to southbound US-23, then Exit 58 to Lee Road to access northbound US-23.



-The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96: take Exit 60A to eastbound I-96, then Exit 151 to Kensington Road to access westbound I-96.



Delays can be expected and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.



Photo: Google Street View.