Lane, Ramp Closures Along I-96, US-23

August 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is scheduled to close the Eastbound I-96 ramp to Southbound US 23 between 9 am and 5 pm Friday, along with one lane of Southbound US 23 from I-96 down to Lee road. MDOT also plans for intermittent closures of the Lee Road ramps to and from Southbound US 23.



A single-lane closure also is planned Friday on the Ingham County side of Westbound I-96 from M-52 to Meridian Road from 10 am until 9 pm Friday.



And there's roadwork out by the Kensington Valley Outlets this weekend.



MDOT plans to shut down two lanes of Eastbound I-96, along with the eastbound ramp to Highland at midnight. Those closures are scheduled through the entire weekend until 5 am Monday.



View MDOT's MiDrive map linked below.