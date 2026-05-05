Travel Advisory For US-23 In Green Oak Township
May 5, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
MDOT advises the following lanes will be closed for paving in Livingston County.
7am – 2pm Wednesday, May 6
-Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from 8 Mile Road to Silver Lake Road.
9am – 5pm Thursday, May 7
-Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Silver Lake Road to 8 Mile Road.
9am Thursday, May 7 – 5pm Friday, May 8
-Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from 8 Mile Road to Silver Lake Road.
9am Monday, May 11 – 5pm Tuesday, May 12
-Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Silver Lake Road to 8 Mile Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.