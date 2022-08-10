More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week

August 10, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather.



Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver Lake Road over US-23, which will require full closures of the entrance and exit ramps. MDOT advises that one direction of Silver Lake Road will always remain open.



Additional lane closures are expected at Owen Road, Torrey Road and Lahring Road under the direction of a traffic regulator.



The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County, which started in 2021.