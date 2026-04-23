Lanes Closures In Washtenaw County Communities Next Week

April 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Intermittent lane closures and potential delays coming in a number of municipalities in Washtenaw County next week.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin performing the installation of centerline corrugations (rumble strips) and pavement markings in Dexter, Lima, Lyndon, Northfield, Salem, and Scio Townships.



The work will begin on North Territorial Road between northbound US-23 to Napier Road in Northfield and Salem Townships.



Once completed, crews will move to North Territorial Road between M-52 and Dexter Townhall Road in Dexter and Lyndon Townships; and then Old US-12 (Jackson Road) between Fletcher Road and Baker Road in Lima and Scio Townships.



The roads will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane closures. The Road Commission encourages motorists to use an alternate route.



It is expected to take approximately two days per segment to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.