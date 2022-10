Lane Closures Start Today On North Long Lake Road

October 31, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some lane closures start today in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Drain Commission is beginning a sanitary sewer project on North Long Lake Road between Torrey Road and Wiggins Road.



The Road Commission advises that there will be temporary lane closures.



The project is expected to last no more than 60 days.



Officials advise that motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.