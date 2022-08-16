More Lane Closures On US-23

August 16, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





More road work is expected this week on US-23.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor.



There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require a shoulder and lane closure on southbound US-23 from Maple Road to south of Swartz Creek.



The work is part of a $12.3 million investment in bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County, that were started in 2021.



The work is weather-dependent and drivers should use caution as they approach the work zone, as road workers will be present and working close to the traffic.