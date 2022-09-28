Weekend Lane Closures On I-96

September 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local motorists can expect to encounter some lengthy delays if traveling on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.



Livingston County Emergency Management advises that construction is scheduled that will result in double-lane closures on I-96 from Mason Road to Chilson Road.



The closure starts at around 8pm Friday and will be in effect until 8pm Sunday.



Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.