Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


New double-lane closures coming on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.

MDOT advises the closures are part of a concrete patch project on eastbound and westbound I-96.

Beginning this Friday, August 7th at 6pm, eastbound I-96 from M-59 to D-19 will have a double right-lane closure until Monday, August 10th at 6am.

MDOT advises this will be one of four weekend closures on both bounds of I-96 to complete the project.

Motorists should anticipate heavy delays and seek alternate routes if possible.