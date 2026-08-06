Double Lane Closures On Eastbound I-96 This Weekend
August 6, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
New double-lane closures coming on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.
MDOT advises the closures are part of a concrete patch project on eastbound and westbound I-96.
Beginning this Friday, August 7th at 6pm, eastbound I-96 from M-59 to D-19 will have a double right-lane closure until Monday, August 10th at 6am.
MDOT advises this will be one of four weekend closures on both bounds of I-96 to complete the project.
Motorists should anticipate heavy delays and seek alternate routes if possible.