Double Lane Closures On Eastbound I-96 This Weekend

August 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New double-lane closures coming on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.



MDOT advises the closures are part of a concrete patch project on eastbound and westbound I-96.



Beginning this Friday, August 7th at 6pm, eastbound I-96 from M-59 to D-19 will have a double right-lane closure until Monday, August 10th at 6am.



MDOT advises this will be one of four weekend closures on both bounds of I-96 to complete the project.



Motorists should anticipate heavy delays and seek alternate routes if possible.