Weekend Lane Closures On I-96 In Genoa Township

November 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The end of the 2025 construction season for the I-96 project from Chilson to Dorr Road in Genoa Township is in sight – but first - more lane closures this weekend.



MDOT asks that motorists practice patience as crews put the finishing touches on this year's work.



Some travel advisories for anyone in the area, and likely delays. Crews will be removing temporary barrier walls and installing pavement markings.



Westbound I-96 will have a double lane closure from Dorr Road to Chilson Road during the following time periods:



-Friday, November 14th, 9am to 3pm

-Sunday, November 16th, 7am to 6pm



Eastbound I-96 will have a double lane closure from Mason Road to Pinckney Road/D-19 on Monday, November 17th from 9am to 1pm.