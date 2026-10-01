Last Minute Lane Closures On US-23 & I-96

October 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some last-minute travel advisories for the Howell and Hartland areas.



MDOT advises that northbound US-23 has one lane closed at Crouse Road for concrete repairs. That was supposed to start tomorrow but is already in effect. That lane closure runs though 5pm Sunday.



Then in the Howell area Friday, westbound I-96 will have two lanes closed from D-19 to M-59 for concrete patching. That will be in effect from 6pm Friday through 6am Monday.