Landmark Brighton Business Celebrates 70th Anniversary

August 8, 2019

A Brighton landmark business will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with special events this weekend.



Cooper and Binkley Jewelers on Main Street plans a VIP celebration Friday night, followed by a public party on Saturday at their store from 10am to 5pm. It will include prizes, treats and giveaways. Originally opened in 1949 by Marshall Cooper as Cooper’s Jewelry, it was purchased by Keith Binkley in 1971. When he retired, he sold the business and building to his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Barb Binkley, who have operated the store together ever since. In 2000, they took down the original building and built the new, expanded store that stands today. Mark Binkley says that, “One of the best things about being in this location for 70 years is that we’ve had the opportunity to work with families for multiple generations. We have customers who give gifts to their children, those children come back for their engagement rings and then again to celebrate the birth of their own children. Over the years, these customers have become a part of our family.”



Barb Binkley says the secret to their success has been their “incredible staff…wonderful customers, and our vendors who truly partner with us for every occasion.” She added that the community has been so good to them and they are determined to be, “good stewards of this community” as she and her husband serve on civic and non-profit boards and committees, raise awareness for local groups and events by promoting them in their store, and, “have a never-say-no policy when it comes to donating jewelry to charitable causes.”



In the lead-up to this weekend’s 70th anniversary events, the Binkley’s have made 70 random acts of kindness in the community, during which they visited nine local establishments, surprising seven customers with gifts of jewelry at each location, with the tenth and final giveaway happening during the party on Saturday. (JK)