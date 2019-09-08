Nominations Sought For Veteran Of The Year Contest

A Livingston County lawmaker is hosting a “Veteran of the Year” contest.



Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township recently announced the contest hosted by her office, saying she’s looking forward to giving local vets the recognition they deserve. Theis says the 22nd Senate District has many military veterans who continue to serve their communities with the same honor, courage and commitment that they did while in uniform. The Veteran of the Year contest is open now through October 1st. Those wishing to nominate a veteran should include their name and contact information, the veteran’s name, his or her military branch and era of service, and a description of why the veteran deserves the award. The Veteran of the Year will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11th.



Nominations should be submitted by filling out a form available online. through the provided link or by calling 517-373-2420. (JM)